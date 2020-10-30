Man arrested after investigation into burglary at Buncombe Co. apartment complex

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man face charges after a burglary at an apartment complex Friday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Canterbury Heights Apartments at around 7:30 a.m. in regard to a first-degree burglary.

Once on-scene, deputies located a man — Jeremy Lee Harding — who matched the description o the suspects that was provided by the victims.

Several items reported as taken were found in Hardin’s possession.

During the investigation, additional victims were found by deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office’s investigation division.

According to the release, all reported property was recovered and returned to the victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

