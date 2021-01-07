Man arrested after investigation into complaints about drug, violent crime in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested following an investigation in community complaints of drug activity and violent crime.

According to a police news release, officers were conducting patrols in the area of Atkinson Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. and arrested Dalarion Germarcus Searles, 19, of Asheville, for carrying a concealed handgun.

Police said Searles was later released from the Buncombe County Detention Center on a written promise to appear in court.