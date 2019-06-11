Man arrested after linked to 8 burglaries in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on multiple burglary charges.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, deputies responded to a Dollar General in Anderson on a burglary alarm call and found the business had been burglarized.

Deputies in the area were able to make contact with Anthony B. Latimer, who was down the street from where the incident took place and was in possession of 24 packs of cigarettes. The cigarettes were taken from the business.

Detectives interviewed Latimer and were able to link him with seven other burglaries.

He was charged with eight counts of burglary and was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.