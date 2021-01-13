Man arrested after McDowell Co. shooting that injured one

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in McDowell County.

After being on the run for nearly 24 hours, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Luther Dover Jr., 51, of Marion. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies said Dover and a 56-year-old Marion man got into an altercation at Dover’s residence at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Dover shot the victim in the stomach.

He then fled the area on a motorcycle and was on the run until shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, when he was taken into custody at a residence on Old U.S. 221 South, deputies said.

The victim remains hospitalized and the shooting is still under investigation.

