Man arrested after meth, alcohol found in vehicle during traffic stop in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges on Saturday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Toccoa Highway and Ollie lane on Nov. 16 after seeing a vehicle traveling through the area at about 70 mph, and was seen swerving into the opposite lane.

The deputy made contact with David Lee Browne, 47, of Seneca, and smelled alcohol on him.

Browne told the deputy that he had one beer before driving, but said he was not intoxicated.

According to the release, Browne was asked to step out of the vehicle and was asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle. He said he did not.

The deputy found an open container of alcohol against the driver side seat floorboard, and a pistol was found near the driver’s seat in the vehicle.

Browne told the deputy that he did not have a concealed weapon permit.

He was arrested and during a search, the deputy found a small plastic baggie with methamphetamine inside.

According to the release, Browne was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and open container in a motor vehicle. He was also cited for speeding.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.