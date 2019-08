ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday following a multi-county chase Tuesday evening.

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials, Dale Walker was arrested after a chase that started in Anderson County continued into Greenville County around 9 p.m.

Sgt. JT Foster said he was driving a stolen vehicle during the incident.

He was charged with receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000, failure to stop and resisting arrest.