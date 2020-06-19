Man arrested after police chase ends near US 29 in Spartanburg

A man has been arrested after a chase ended in Spartanburg Thursday. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a police chase ended in Spartanburg on Thursday night.

Wellford Police say the chase started in Wellford at I-85 and US 29, after police got a tip about a stolen motorcycle.

The man crashed his motorcycle in a parking lot near Ingles, according to Wellford Police Chief David Green. After that, police said he ran across the street and hid in an unlocked storage area behind a store on US 29.

He was in there for about 15 minutes before coming out peacefully, and they arrested him.

That person’s identity has not yet been released. No injuries were reported.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.