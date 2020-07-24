Man arrested after shooting at Asheville apartment complex, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, officers responded to an apartment on Short Michigan Avenue in west Asheville at around 4 p.m. following a report of gunshots being fired at an apartment.

Police said a man reportedly forced his way into an occupied home and fired a number of shots into the walls and floor of the home.

The people inside the apartment were not injured during the incident and the man then left the scene before officers arrived on-scene.

An investigation led officers to identify Calvin Donte Ostrander, 30, of Asheville, as the suspect.

Ostrander was located and arrested by members of the Criminal Investigations Section and uniformed officers on Tunnel Road on Thursday afternoon.

He was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, discharge firearm in the city, communicating threats and no operators license.

Ostrander was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $25,000 bond.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.