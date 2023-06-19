UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday after shots were fired near an event in Union.

The Union Police Department said officers were clearing the roadway of vehicles on Keenan Avenue when three shots were fired.

Officers immediately responded to the area.

An event attendee advised officers that a man later identified as 32-year-old Derrick Jaron Rice was the suspect that fired the shots and then fled the scene.

Police later located Rice hiding between two cars behind the EZ Waste Office on North Pickney Street.

Officers took Rice into custody without incident and charged him with possession of weapon by violent offender and discharge of firearm within city limits.

A firearm was also located under one of the vehicles during Rice’s arrest.