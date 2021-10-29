Man arrested after stabbing at Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to the stabbing at a Greenville County hotel on Oct. 6.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Stephon LaKeith Hopkins, 31, was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Econo Lodge Motel on Bruce Road at 11:15 p.m. after information that a subject stabbed the victim as a result of an altercation.

Deputies took Hopkins into custody on Oct. 26.

Hopkins is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.