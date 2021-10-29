Man arrested after stabbing at Greenville Co. hotel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stephon Lakeith Hopkins (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to the stabbing at a Greenville County hotel on Oct. 6.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Stephon LaKeith Hopkins, 31, was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Econo Lodge Motel on Bruce Road at 11:15 p.m. after information that a subject stabbed the victim as a result of an altercation.

Deputies took Hopkins into custody on Oct. 26.

Hopkins is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store