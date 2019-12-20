Man arrested after vans stolen in West Asheville, police say

by: WSPA Staff

Sean Patrick Seiler

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested Friday for vehicle thefts in the area.

According to a police department news release, officers saw a vehicle near Hendersonville Road that matched the description of a van stolen from West Asheville earlier Friday morning.

The driver– identified as Sean Patrick Seiler, 27, of Asheville, abandoned the stolen vehicle near the Sherwin Williams on Hendersonville Road and reportedly stole a second van belonging to Sherwin Williams and headed north on Hendersonville Road.

Officers in that area started to search for the suspect and saw the stolen van that was turning onto Cornell Street from Hendersonville Road a short time later.

Seiler abandoned that van and started to run away.

Officers chased Seiler and were able to arrest him.

Seiler was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he is still being processed.

