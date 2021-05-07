Man arrested by U.S. Marshals in Greenville in connection to deadly NJ shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in Greenville in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in New Jersey last month.

20-year-old Nicholas Wahl was arrested in connection to the April 30 deadly shooting of 27-year-old Dysheem Bruton, a resident walking on Saint Mary St. in Burlington, NJ. He is also accused of shooting a 10-year-old boy in the foot.

Wahl was immediately identified as a suspect, and charges were filed within 24 hours, as he

was going to South Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

He was arrested without incident Wednesday inside an apartment, owned by a relative

in Greenville, by the United State Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task

Force.

“It was quickly determined that this defendant was responsible for this killing, and he was soon

apprehended several states away,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “It was the solid work of the investigators up here, and the tenacity of the fugitive squad down south, that led to this speedy resolution. We are pleased to be able to take this important first step for justice for Mr. Bruton’s loved ones, and also grateful that an innocent child did not become a second fatality.” Prosecutor Scott Coffina

Wahl was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Aggravated Assault.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. Burlington law enforcement officials are seeking to extradite Wahl to New Jersey.