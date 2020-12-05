Man arrested, charged with animal cruelty after 4 puppies found in garbage bag in NC

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was charged with felony cruelty to animals after four puppies were found in a parking lot in a plastic bag, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Animal Control Services Division received a complaint on Nov. 16 in reference to four puppies found in the parking lot of 4983 Clyde King Rd. in Seagrove.

The puppies were reportedly discarded in a plastic garbage bag which was tied and bound.

The animals were still alive and taken in by Randolph County Animal Control.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division was notified and a joint investigation continued.

On Nov. 25, a warrant for arrest was obtained for Nathan Paul Baker, 46, for felony cruelty to animals.

On Friday, he was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was taken before the magistrate and given a $25,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Dec. 7 in Randolph County District Court.