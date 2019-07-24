Man arrested during drug round-up in Cherokee Co. dies at hospital

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man picked up during the “Operation Crystal Clear” round-up died at an area hospital Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office release, Ross Alan Rittacco, 42, complained of shortness of breath during his arrest at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday at his home in Blacksburg.

Officers called EMS and first responders to the scene and they arrived a little after 7 a.m.

Rittacco refused treatment from EMS after having his vitals checked and was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked in around 7:40 a.m.

Medical staff at the detention center was aware of his medical complaint he made earlier and monitored him throughout the day.

According to the release, the on-duty medical provider requested Rittacco be taken to Cherokee Medical Center at around 5:15 p.m. and the inmate was admitted to the hospital.

While at the hospital, Rittacco became combative around 1 a.m. and his a female detention officer. The officer was not injured during the incident.

Security officers from the hospital helped medical staff and the detention officer restrain the inmate and hospital security used a Taser on Rittacco.

According to the release, Rittacco became unresponsive at around 2 a.m. and medical staff assisted him.

Rittacco later died at the hospital at about 2:25 a.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to conduct an independent investigation and the South Carolina Department of Corrections was also notified.