Man arrested following bank robbery in Greenville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department detectives arrested a man following a bank robbery on Monday.

According to a police department news release, a masked man — later identified as Gilbert Paul Ware, 86 — went into a Greenville bank, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from employees.

Ware then left the bank, but was located and arrested at South Pleasantburg and East Antrim Drive following a traffic stop.

Police said the firearm Ware used was recovered, as well as the stolen money.

He was charged with bank robbery and more charges are expected to be filed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store