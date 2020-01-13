Man arrested following bank robbery in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department detectives arrested a man following a bank robbery on Monday.

According to a police department news release, a masked man — later identified as Gilbert Paul Ware, 86 — went into a Greenville bank, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from employees.

Ware then left the bank, but was located and arrested at South Pleasantburg and East Antrim Drive following a traffic stop.

Police said the firearm Ware used was recovered, as well as the stolen money.

He was charged with bank robbery and more charges are expected to be filed.

No one was injured during the incident.