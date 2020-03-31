1  of  12
Man arrested following reports of auto breaking and entering incidents in Henderson Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Tyler Cole Pace

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following several reports of breaking and entering to vehicles in the Flat Rock area of Henderson County.

According to the release, tips from the community led detectives to identify Tyler Cole Pace, 38, of Etowah, as the suspect.

On Monday, sheriff’s office deputies found Pace on Corn Mountain Road in Hendersonville and took him into custody.

Detectives obtained warrants charging Pace with two counts of felony breaking and entering motor vehicle and two counts of larceny.

According to the news release, Pace was given $20,000 bond and remains in the Henderson County Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.

