HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following threats to a medical building Wednesday in Hendersonville.

According to the City of Hendersonville, the police department was contacted about a threatening phone call made to a Pardee doctor’s office.

Officer responded and the office building and additional buildings were placed on lockdown.

On Thursday afternoon, the suspect, Brant Goodwin Stephens turned himself in to Hendersonville Police.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.