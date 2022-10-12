HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County.
The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with:
- Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III
- Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III
- Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III
- Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver methaphetamine
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
The sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop on Gaines on September 28th. Deputies seized 1.12 pounds of methaphetamine, 47 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm.
Gaines was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.