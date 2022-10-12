HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with:

Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III

Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III

Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methaphetamine

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

The sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop on Gaines on September 28th. Deputies seized 1.12 pounds of methaphetamine, 47 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm.

Gaines was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.