1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Buncombe County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools Swain County Schools

Man arrested for alleged 2012 sexual battery incident at Belton-Honea Path H.S.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Douglas Brooks – Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office- Detention Division

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Tuesday morning following an alleged sexual battery incident at an Upstate high school in 2012.

According to the arrest warrant, Douglas William Brooks, of York, S.C., was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, following a reported sexual battery incident with a female student at Belton-Honea Path High School in April 2012.

In an incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, Brooks reportedly “engaged in sexual battery with the victim on campus during school hours.”

According to the incident report, the victim said Brooks “was a teacher employed by a public school in an official capacity and had direct supervisory authority over her as a student enrolled in the school.”

Anderson County District 2 Director of Human Resources Lester McCall confirmed that Brooks was the co-band director at Belton-Honea Path High School, as well as taught some at Belton Middle School, from 2006 to 2012.

McCall, who was the principal at the high school in 2012, said they had no indication that the incident had taken place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store