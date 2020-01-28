Man arrested for alleged 2012 sexual battery incident at Belton-Honea Path H.S.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Tuesday morning following an alleged sexual battery incident at an Upstate high school in 2012.

According to the arrest warrant, Douglas William Brooks, of York, S.C., was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, following a reported sexual battery incident with a female student at Belton-Honea Path High School in April 2012.

In an incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, Brooks reportedly “engaged in sexual battery with the victim on campus during school hours.”

According to the incident report, the victim said Brooks “was a teacher employed by a public school in an official capacity and had direct supervisory authority over her as a student enrolled in the school.”

Anderson County District 2 Director of Human Resources Lester McCall confirmed that Brooks was the co-band director at Belton-Honea Path High School, as well as taught some at Belton Middle School, from 2006 to 2012.

McCall, who was the principal at the high school in 2012, said they had no indication that the incident had taken place.