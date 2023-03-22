MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested near an elementary school for drug possession in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 28-year-old Robert Colon Finley with felonious possession of methaphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

On March 10, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle around 1 a.m. while conducting a property search at Nebo Elementary School.

Deputies said Finley and another individual came from around the school and approached the vehicle.

Deputies located methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia inside Finley’s vehicle while performing a search.

Finley was apprehended and booked into custody on a $1,000 bond.