Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Berkeley County EMS on College Park Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An ambulance in Berkeley County was seriously damaged after being struck by an intoxicated driver Thursday evening.

The crash happened on College Park Road and Edgebrook Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Berkeley County EMS unit was turning onto College Park Road from Edgebrook Drive when a 2006 Ford pickup collided with the emergency vehicle.

The driver of the Ford pickup, identified as 37-year-old Pedro Jose Perez Lopez, was injured in the crash. He was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense.

He is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

It’s unclear if the ambulance was transporting anyone at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store