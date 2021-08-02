Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run of 17-year-old Hickory, NC girl

News

by: Jason Huber

Posted: / Updated:

Mugshot from Catawba County Sheriff’s Office of Cesar Lozano-Mendoza

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested for the fatal hit-and-run of a 17-year-old female that occurred Saturday morning in Hickory.

Cesar Lonzano-Mendoza, 18, turned himself in Saturday evening and was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor traveling left of center. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond and booked at the Catawba County Jail.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when Lonzano-Mendoza struck Brianna Nicole Page of Hickory in the 1000 block of 20th Street NE.

Page was walking to work and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

