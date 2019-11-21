Man arrested for Greenwood storage building break-ins

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for breaking into storage buildings in Greenwood.

Officers have responded to several incidents recently where storage units were burglarized, police said.

Through reviewing evidence and video surveillance, investigators were able to get warrants on the suspect for at least three different cases.

Chadwick Mathis, 40, has been charged with multiple counts of 2nd Degree Burglary.

Investigators are still following up on information to see if this suspect may be responsible for other cases.