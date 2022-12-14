ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.

According to officers, the department received multiple 911 calls from people saying there was a man with a gun in the area of I-240 West near the Tunnel and Chunn’s Cove Road exit.

Upon arrival, officers were able to quickly find the man with the gun and arrest him. Officers also seized the rifle.

Durell Demetris Thompson was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and second-degree trespassing on the North Carolina Department of Transportation property.

Thompson was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.