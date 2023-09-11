ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the foot and pouring gasoline on her car last Wednesday.

Deputies charged 27-year-old Lexus Kaden Blanding with assault and battery first-degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on North Prince Street in Anderson County around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said the man had gone to the woman’s house to get belongings when he poured gasoline on her car.

When the woman came outside, the sheriff’s office said the man shot her in the foot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to AnMed Medical Center.

Blanding was apprehended a day after the incident occurred according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he remains in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center.