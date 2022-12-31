ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine.

7NEWS previously reported that a deputy noticed an individual in a black Dodge Ram truck displaying characteristics of someone under the influence at a QT gas station.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and a pursuit ended on the 28 Bypass going towards Liberty Highway.

Deputies said the suspect turned into a restaurant parking lot, circled the building and then rammed into the driver’s side door of the patrol car.

The suspect fled the scene and continued to drive toward Liberty Highway.

Deputies located the Dodge Ram truck Friday.

Dey was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.