Man arrested for several breaking and entering cases in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested Sunday for several breaking and entering incidents in the city.

According to police, officers located William Jeter Henson, III, 38, of Asheville, while responding to an alarm at Biltmore Iron and Metal Co. at around 1:30 a.m.

Henson ran from the scene, but was quickly taken into custody.

He was charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, eight counts of damage to property, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, offering bribes, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstruct.

According to police, other businesses impacted by burglaries between Aug. 10 and Sunday were:

Cascade Lounge

Builders First Source

LJM Art

The Great Cosmic Happy Ass Card Company

Fresh Wood Fired Pizza

Image 420

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.