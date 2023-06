Photo of husky that was shot and killed (Source: Gaffney Police Department)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting in May that killed a woman’s dog in Gaffney

Tyan Jeraid Calvin Flores was charged with ill-treatment of animals/torture and unlawful carrying of a firearm according to the Gaffney Police Department.

Officers were able to obtain warrants for Flores after he allegedly killed a husky on May 28th.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $4500 bond.