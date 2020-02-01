Man arrested in Anderson Co. for trafficking meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in Anderson County for trafficking meth.

Deputies say on Jan. 29, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert L Snipes for trafficking meth.

They stopped a vehicle on Highway 187 and encountered Snipes.

He already had an active arrest warrant and while taking him into custody, they found him to be in possession of approximately 54.5 grams of meth, deputies say.

Snipes was arrested and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.