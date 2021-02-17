Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Anderson gas station

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Anderson.

On Wednesday morning, Anderson Police officers responded to an armed robbery at the BP convenience store on East Greenville Street. After an officer on scene put out a description to other units, a shift supervisor spotted a vehicle matching the description and got out with the suspect at an apartment complex on East River Street.

The supervisor looked within the vehicle from the outside and located a hoodie matching the one used in the robbery. The suspect was detained.

Forensics followed with the collection of evidence and a search warrant on the vehicle. Jakiyah Williams has been charged with Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.