GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenwood.

We previously reported that Christopher Longshore, 27, of Greenwood, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after Keyiona Watrice Hill, 29, of Greenwood, was found shot to death at Uptown Bar & Grill on the evening of July 8.

Police arrested and charged Anthony Jerome White, 25, of Greenwood, with accessory after the fact to a murder after detectives linked him to the shooting at Uptown Bar & Grill on the evening of July 8.

White is currently being held in the Greenwood Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.