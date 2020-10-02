Man arrested in connection to dog mauling death in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a dog mauling death that happened in Laurens County on Tuesday.

We previously reported that deputies were dispatched to Allegra Lane in Gray Court at about 10:30 a.m. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a complainant at another residence observed what appeared to be a female on the ground surrounded by three dogs and as such, the caller could not get close to the victim.

A female was discovered to already be deceased, laying on the ground when deputies arrived. Animal Control also responded to the residence due to the dogs still in the vicinity, displaying aggressive behavior, deputies said

The animals were captured and removed from the property.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office assisted with identifying the victim as 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson (Downs). The Coroner requested an autopsy be performed and has since released that the cause of death was mauling by dogs.

Through investigation, it was determined that the dogs allegedly belonged to Jeffery Sullivan of Gray Court. Sullivan was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and three counts of Possession of a Dangerous Animal.

“This is such a tragic, senseless death. My thoughts and prayers go to Ms. Robinson’s family. I pray that justice is served and that her family feels some peace knowing that this individual believed to be responsible is being held accountable for his reckless actions,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.