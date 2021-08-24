Man arrested in connection to Shady Grove. Rd. shooting in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one person in Cherokee County.

We previously reported the shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 18 on Shady Grove Rd., according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded and located a 46-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the driveway of a residence after exiting his vehicle. The shooter left the scene, but the victim provided officers with information.

42-year-old Timmy Lee Douglas has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He remains in the detention center.