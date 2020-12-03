Man arrested in connection to stabbing incident at Asheville McDonald’s drive-thru

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in November.

According to a news release, officers responded to McDonald’s, located at 950 Patton Ave., at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 6 in regards to a stabbing.

When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a customer left his vehicle in the drive-thru lane and partially climbed into the drive-thru’s window to allegedly attack an employee inside.

According to the release, the employee used a pocket knife to defend themselves, which resulted in the suspect — identified as Ron Markece Logan, 28, of Asheville — being stabbed in the chest. It was later determined that his stab wound was non life-threatening.

Logan reportedly left the scene. He was then wanted for a separate shooting incident on Granada Street in west Asheville Nov. 11.

He was later arrested in Aurora, Colorado by agents with the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals in Colorado, according to Asheville Police.

Logan is being held there until he can be extradited back to North Carolina to face the charges in these cases.

According to a former release, Logan had two outstanding arrest warrants prior to the Nov. 6 incident and now faces additional charges, including simple assault, injury to real property, felony probation violation and assault by pointing a gun.