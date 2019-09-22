Man arrested in connection to stolen fire equipment in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. – A man accused of stealing fire equipment on the anniversary of Sept. 11 has been arrested.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says Terry Irwin, of Woodruff, was arrested Friday night.

Irwin has been charged with second degree burglary and larceny after officials say he stole equipment from Youngs Fire Department, leaving the station out of commission.

“Deputies and investigators have worked tirelessly to bring justice to the Youngs Fire Department. This was a despicable act and we will continue to investigate this incident to the fullest extent,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a Facebook post.

Neighboring departments have been giving a helping hand by responding to the department’s calls and loaning equipment.

Fire Chief Steven Burnett says the equipment has not been found, but has since been replaced.

Irwin remains in the Laurens County Detention Center.

This is still an ongoing investigation so details are limited at this time. If you have any information regarding the incident or Irwin, you’re asked to contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967 or Laurens County Crimestoppers at (864)-68-CRIME.