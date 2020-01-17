Man arrested in connection to Woodruff bank robbery, police say

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Woodruff.

On Thursday, SLED officials, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Woodruff Police arrested William Daniel Bowman in connection with the incident that happened Tuesday at Arthur State Bank on North Main St.

Bowman was located at a residence just outside the City of Woodruff after a brief foot chase, police say.

Bowman was treated on scene by Spartanburg EMS due the exhaustion.

He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is being booked for armed robbery.

The money stolen from the bank has not yet been recovered, but police located the vehicle used during the robbery.

Police identified a second person involved in the robbery and are working to make an arrest.