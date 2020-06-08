Man arrested in connection with Henderson Co. armed robbery

Live Now
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the El Charrito Mexicana store in Hendersonville Sunday morning.

The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that Aaron Chase Melvin, 23, of East Flat Rock, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon on Sunday.

Deputies said they received a panic alarm call on Sunday from El Charrito Tienda Mexicana store on Dana Rd at about 10:35 a.m.

Officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Melvin, entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. They say Melvin then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Melvin is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

