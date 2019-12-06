Man arrested in deadly laundromat shooting, Greer Police say

by: WSPA Staff

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened in Greer.

We previously reported that a man died in a shooting at Speedwash Laundromat on N. Line Street on Oct. 31.

The coroner identified Adam Vazquez, 39, of Glen Aire Drive in Greer as the victim.

The suspect, Kevin Choice (a.k.a. Calvin Choice), was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges in Greenville County, police say.

He was taken into custody by the Greer Police Department after his release.

Choice has been charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The case remains under investigation.

