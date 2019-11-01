Man arrested in Gaffney convenience store attack

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is behind bars after an alleged attack with a machete at a Gaffney convenience store.

Paul Sherman Morgan, 41, was booked Wednesday into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, according to jail records.

A police report says Morgan was identified as the suspect in an assault at H&K Food Mart on Sept. 12.

The victim was reportedly inside the store when Morgan ran towards him with a machete.

Police say surveillance video showed both men exchange words before Morgan left the store and returned swinging a machete.

The victim threw down a store shelf to get away from Morgan, according to the report.

Morgan remains in the Cherokee County jail under $30,000 bond.

