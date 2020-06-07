Man arrested in Greenville after stealing two cars, crashing one, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, crashing the vehicle, and then stealing another in Greenville Sunday afternoon, police say.

The Greenville Police Department confirmed in a news release that they responded to an armed robbery at the Spinx Car Wash on 2601 Pelham Rd. in Greenville around 4:39 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the department states the suspect had already stolen a victim’s car at gunpoint and fled the scene. He later crashed the vehicle on Roper Mountain Road at I- 385, and then stole another vehicle in the Days Inn parking lot on Congaree Road.

A pursuit began once police located the vehicle, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol performed a pit maneuver on Pelham Road at Beacon Drive.

The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.