Man arrested in Greenville Co. robberies, deputies look for woman who ran over deputy’s foot

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a string of robberies in Greenville County and deputies are continuing to look for a woman who ran over a deputy’s foot with the possible getaway car.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 31-year-old Sergio Donte

Latimer in connection with the string of robberies that began on Nov. 14 at around 2:30 p.m.

Latimer stole a relative’s 2016 Nissan Versa, and later went to the QT convenience store on White Horse Road. Deputies say he shoplifted several cartons of cigarettes.

At around 3:45 a.m., Latimer went to the 7-Eleven convenience store on Easley Bridge Road, where he shoplifted more cigarettes and then fled the scene. Investigators established that Latimer went to the M&M Food Mart on Easley Bridge Road, entered the store and implied he was armed while demanding cigarettes and money, deputies said.

Investigators learned that Latimer threatened to kill at least one person inside before leaving with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Later on that same day, at around 5:15 p.m., deputies say Latimer went to the Family Dollar on Old Buncombe Road and attempted to purchase with a card, which was declined. Latimer then implied he had a firearm and demanded cash from the register.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The next reported incident occurred on Nov. 16 at 3:45 a.m. when Latimer and two other unidentified suspects went to the QT on Augusta Road. Once inside, Latimer approached an employee behind the counter and held, what was believed to be a gun, to the back of the employee.

According to the sheriff’s office, Latimer demanded cash while an unidentified female stole beer, and the third suspect remained in the getaway car.

Following the robbery, Latimer was dropped off before the female suspect and two others began driving down Anderson Road. A short time later, the crew was stopped by a Greenville County Deputy who observed the vehicle matching the description given out in a BOLO.

After the deputy stopped the car, two occupants got out of the car and complied with the deputies’

directions. Those two subjects were not taken into custody.

When deputies initiated contact with the driver, she refused to roll down the window or open the door, and as the deputy attempted to break out the window she took off and ran over the deputy’s

foot.

Deputies are working to get that woman in custody.

Earlier this week, Investigators arrested Latimer at his residence on Rosalee Drive. He is facing charges for:



• Breach of Trust w/fraudulent intent

• 3 counts of Armed Robbery

• 2 counts of Shoplifting

• Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime

• Criminal Conspiracy



He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.