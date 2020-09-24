Man arrested in R Street homicide investigation in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an arrest was made following a shooting incident earlier this month in the county, where a man and three others were injured.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to home on R Street near Chase Avenue at about 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Sheriff’s office officials previously told us that an unknown number of suspects shot at a home, hitting four people inside.

One person inside the home — identified as Nathan Gray, 26 — was killed in the shooting.

Two others received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to AnMed Health Medical Center.

The last victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Deputies said at the time that they believed everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

On Thursday, sheriff’s office officials said detectives obtained warrants charging Lytavius Niree Richardson with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richardson was arrested and was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.