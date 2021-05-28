Man arrested in robbery ‘gone bad’ Greenwood police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday who shot and killed Antone Romar Starks Sunday on Pressley Street.

Greenwood Police said Caviseis White, 19, of Greenwood is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, murder, armed robbery and unlawful carry of a pistol.

White approached Starks in a robbery “gone bad” around 2 a.m. on May 23, according to Greenwood Police Sgt. Jonathan Link. During the confrontation, White allegedly pulled his gun and shot Starks.

Starks was taken to the hospital where he died.

White is being held at the Greenwood Detention Center.