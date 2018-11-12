Man arrested in shooting at Keenan Barbershop in Union
UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety say they have arrested a man in connection to shooting at Keenan Barbershop Thursday, Nov. 8.
Police say they were dispatched to the business on Pinckney St. around 12:09 p.m.
When they got there, a person on the scene said a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.
The officer saw a car with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door and several shell cases around the car.
Christopher Rashawn Jeter is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Warrants say he shot the victim in the leg.
