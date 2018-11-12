Man arrested in shooting at Keenan Barbershop in Union

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christopher Jeter

UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety say they have arrested a man in connection to shooting at Keenan Barbershop Thursday, Nov. 8.

Police say they were dispatched to the business on Pinckney St. around 12:09 p.m.

When they got there, a person on the scene said a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

The officer saw a car with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door and several shell cases around the car.

Christopher Rashawn Jeter is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants say he shot the victim in the leg.