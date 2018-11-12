News

Man arrested in shooting at Keenan Barbershop in Union

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 01:25 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 01:30 PM EST

UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety say they have arrested a man in connection to shooting at Keenan Barbershop Thursday, Nov. 8.

Police say they were dispatched to the business on Pinckney St. around 12:09 p.m.

When they got there, a person on the scene said a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

The officer saw a car with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door and several shell cases around the car.

Christopher Rashawn Jeter is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants say he shot the victim in the leg.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center