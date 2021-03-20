Man arrested in Spartanburg Co. gas station armed robbery incident

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery incident in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened at Circle K on Hwy 9 in Boiling Springs at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday when a suspect attempted to rob the store, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect attempted to take money while armed with a shotgun, the incident report said. 20-year-old Brandon Oliver Toledo was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also believed to be on possession of a stolen vehicle.

He remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.