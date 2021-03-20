Man arrested in Spartanburg Co. gas station armed robbery incident

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery incident in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened at Circle K on Hwy 9 in Boiling Springs at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday when a suspect attempted to rob the store, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect attempted to take money while armed with a shotgun, the incident report said. 20-year-old Brandon Oliver Toledo was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also believed to be on possession of a stolen vehicle.

He remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store