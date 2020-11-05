Man arrested on 29 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on several sexual exploitation charges in Buncombe County.

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have charged Randy Len Bradburn of Buncombe County with 25 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.

“Thank you to our team of Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division for their great investigative work that led to securing the necessary search warrants and seizing electronic devices from Mr. Bradburn,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.

Bradburn was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.