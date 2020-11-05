Man arrested on 29 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Buncombe County Detention Center)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on several sexual exploitation charges in Buncombe County.

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have charged Randy Len Bradburn of Buncombe County with 25 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.

“Thank you to our team of Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division for their great investigative work that led to securing the necessary search warrants and seizing electronic devices from Mr. Bradburn,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said. 

Bradburn was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.      

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories