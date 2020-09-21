Man arrested on assault charge in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces an assault charge following an incident Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to a fight in progress near the Asheville Mall on South Tunnel Road at around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned that a victim was waiting at a bus stop and was approached by Gavin Robert Huffey, 30, of Asheville, who asked the victim for money.

The victim refused and Huffey reportedly pulled out a fixed-blade knife and lunged at the victim.

According to the release, the victim sprayed Huffey with pepper spray, which allowed for bystanders to assist him.

Police said the victim was not harmed during the incident.

Huffey was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

He was later released by a magistrate on a written promise to appear in court.