Man arrested on charges related to 1992 rape, kidnapping case in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a sexual assault case that happened in 1992.

According to a news release, detectives charged Jesse Virgil Patton, 60, of Asheville, with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

A survivor of the sexual assault initially reported the crime to police on Dec. 15, 1992.

Patton was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $500,000 bond.

“Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Asheville Police Department (APD) have been committed to thoroughly evaluating all sexual assault evidence kits in the possession of our agency and sent for testing since we began the project in 2017. This team of detectives will continue to pursue all leads related to this initiative,” according to the release.