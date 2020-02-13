Man arrested on charges related to child sex crimes from 2017 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Cowpens man has been arrested on alleged child sex crimes dating back to 2017.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Ethan Gage Blackwell on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and exposure of private parts in a lewd manner charges following incidents that reportedly happened between August 2017 and May 2018 in Cherokee County.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the incident was reported on Nov. 8, 2019.

The child victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center and investigators interviewed Blackwell after obtaining all of the related reports.

Blackwell reportedly confessed to investigators that he had assaulted the victim several times over the time period during his interview.

The victim, a female, was around 10 years old at the time of the incident.

Blackwell was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Wednesday.