Man arrested on child sex charges, connected to woman killed in Greer

Bradly Post has been arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. (GCSO)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – There is a connection between a woman killed in Greer, and a man arrested this week on child sex charges.

Bradly Post, 65, is listed on a marriage application with 41-year-old Christina Parcell. The marriage application was filled out in June.

Staff at the Greenville County Probate Court said a license was issued to Post and Parcell, but it was never returned.

Post has not been charged in relation to Parcell’s death, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot confirm a relationship between the two.

We previously reported that Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Post who is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible, deputies said.

Detectives are still working on Parcell’s case. Parcell was found dead earlier this month in her home in the Canebrake Subdivision, after being stabbed multiple times.

Neighbors tell 7NEWS they are scared. Others said they are sad and angry after hearing about the charges against Post.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office maintains that Parcell’s death is an isolated incident.

